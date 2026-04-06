Music & Memory

Music & Memory

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Jeff “H” Harrington's avatar
Jeff “H” Harrington
Apr 6

Welcome back! Circuit bending 🤯

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1 reply by Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
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The Creative Life
Apr 7

Welcome back Pal — and great newsletter to return with! Jim

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