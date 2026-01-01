12 months, 12 tapes, 12 songs (Volume 1)

Happy New Year.

Please enjoy the first ever opportunity to stream all 12 of this year’s 4-track tape tunes in one place.

When I started this series back in January, the premise was simple: record a new song every month on my 4 track tape machine and send in it out exclusively to subscribers to this newsletter.

Just like that, 12 months later, we have an album.

Wild.

Volume 1

There’s so much I want to say about this collection of songs, but it’s nap time and by some New Year’s Day miracle, both kiddos (and mama) are asleep, so let’s keep things brief.

To all of you who have been following along this year, THANK YOU.

If you’ll humour me, I’m really curious to know:

What’s it like hearing all of these songs together for the first time?

While I was pulling all the songs together, my first feeling is gratitude. It’s been a little more than a year now since I started sharing music again online, and quietly sending out these songs on a monthly basis has been the best part of the experience so far.

The second feeling is that even at 41 minutes, the songs are over so fast. Hearing February’s song roll without pause into March, April, and May, it’s like the whole year is flashing before my eyes. This has turned out to be such a precious record of such a rich year.

What’s Next?

A physical release? A Volume 2? A Nap?

I’m really looking forward to launching Volume 2 in 2026, but first, it’s time for a break. Maybe I’ll see you back here sometime in the spring.

In the meantime, I’m hoping to do another mix and master of all the songs in Volume 1 (and maybe enlist some more seasoned expertise in the process). Then, mid 2026 I plan to officially release Volume 1 to the world beyond this newsletter.

I expect there will be a chance to buy the album on tape cassette, and maybe we’ll do a zine.

If you have any ideas about what to do with these songs next, please let me know!

All my best,

Matthew Joel