We’re back home now from the Tiny Tour, and I’ve finally adjusted to the Atlantic Canadian time zone (a four hour jump!).

But it’s not over yet!

Newly added to the Tiny Tour schedule is a lovely house show here right in Halifax with Thomas McCallum and Aaron Comeau on Monday evening (June 22) at 5:00pm.

It’s a family friendly affair which aims to be over in time to get the kiddos to bed. If you’d like to join us, just hit reply and I’ll send you the details.

When I was in my late teens the coolest thing I could think of was “going on tour.” Being on tour would mean, I thought, that for a little while, performing music was the central reason for my existence. And actually, it is pretty great.

It’s been a minute though! I got to play in a few bands on a few tours back in my early 20s, but that was over 15 years ago. I have two small children now, a full time job, and very little spare time. Shouldn’t my days road tripping with out a dollar to my name hoping people show up at the next venue be behind me?

Well, my family and I live in Halifax, but our families are all out West. And when we planned five-week long, multi-city trip to introduce the baby to all his relatives, I thought, why not play some shows along the way?

What started as a few cautious emails (“Hey man, want to play a house show together or something when I’m in town next month?”) turned into something that totally exceeded my expectations. I got to spend time with some of my oldest and best friends, I got to meet new songwriters whose work blew my mind, I got to share my songs with people who didn’t know me when they walked in the door (a massive privilege!), and I got to add a few of you to this newsletter (welcome here!).

I’m beyond thankful.

Coming up Next: Songs for Augustine’s Confessions

While on the road, I got to demo some songs that are belong to an exciting new project which will premiere here on the newsletter come the fall.

I’ll have lots to say about this in the coming months, but for now, here’s the three sentence pitch:

I’m writing a song for each of the 13 books of Augustine’s Confessions.

I’m going to release them monthly here on the newsletter.

The songs are about half written, there are some Augustine’s Confessions concert experiences scheduled for the Fall and in the New Year, and the project has even received some funding from the Harrison McCain foundation through the University of King’s College.

Augustine’s Confessions is one of my favourite books. It’s the world’s first autobiography (sort of). It’s a love story of cosmic proportions. And (as I’ll be arguing) it’s the origin of the modern confessional song.

So come September we’ll be bringing country and folk music back to its spiritual roots, all the way back to the 4th c. CE, and we’re going to do it in musical conversation with the first guy who ever laid his broken heart bare for the world to see.

More to come!

Much love,

Matthew Joel