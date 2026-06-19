Music & Memory

Music & Memory

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Katie
Jun 19

Amazing! So happy for you. I wait in hope for the day that we can attend one of your shows!

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1 reply by Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
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John Ottens
Jun 19

What a cool idea. Can’t wait!

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