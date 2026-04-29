Hi friends,

We are heading as a family out west next month to introduce baby to all his cousins, aunts, and uncles, etc. I’ll be playing a few shows along the way, and if you happen to be nearby, I would love to see you!

These shows will be small affairs shared with some of my best friends and favourite songwritings.

Dates confirmed:

May 20: Winnipeg, MB (with Nathan Rempel)

May 30: Abbotsford, BC (with Joel Brandt)

June 7: Victoria, BC (with friends)

Sept 11: Halifax, NS

For now, mark your calendars. More details coming soon!

—MJV