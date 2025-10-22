In two days, a new studio recording by Matthew Joel (that’s me) will appear on the World Wide Web. It’s called “Where Love Goes,” and I can’t wait to share it with you.

There are three ways to get involved:

Pre-order the song on Bandcamp (along with an extra special, Bandcamp exclusive Piano Ballad bonus track). Pre-save the song on your streaming platform of choice. (Believe it or not, this actually does help the song reach new ears.) Join us for a Single Release Party! I’ll be performing in Halifax on Thursday, October 23 (tomorrow!) at the University of King’s College Chapel at 8:00pm (more details below).

It is a matter of faith for me that what we call “love” is not only a subjective human experience, but also, in a real way, the meaning and substance of the universe.

I believe that love is not only psycho-somatic chemistry, an evolutionary adaptation, a biological mechanism, a hormonal reflex, a transference of sublimated trauma, a social construct, a tool of power structures, a negotiation of identities, an aspirational moral ideal, a personal choice, or a nice sounding word.

Of course, Love is all of those things, but more fundamentally, what I believe is that:

Love, hiddenly, moves all things.

That’s what this new song is meant to be about. I’m calling it a “William Prince inspired reflection on life’s twists and turns and that deeper Life that runs through it all.”

Go listen to some William Prince.

Single Release Party!

On Thursday, October 23 at 8pm, we will be gathering in the Chapel at University of King’s College for a release party. Tickets are available at the door for $10.00.

I will be joined by my friend Lucas Tennen who is also releasing new music this weekend. Come and hear the debut performance of his new project, Dust, Baby!