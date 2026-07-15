Walking on the rocks at Peggy’s Cove feels like making contact with the bones of the earth.

Last week I got to take 40 teens to go see one of Nova Scotia’s great works of art (in my opinion) at one of the most beautiful places on earth (also my opinion, but seemingly everyone else’s too).

It’s called the Fisherman’s Monument, an impressive stone carving by the Finnish-Canadian artist, William E. deGarthe found in Peggy’s Cove a 45 minute drive outside of Halifax.

Probably many of you have been to Peggy’s Cove. It’s one of those destinations whose beauty and dignity transcends the tourist traps that are busy around it. The water is alluring and terrifying. The black rocks, everyone knows, will kill you if you let them, but they also look somehow so tempting…

One of the more compelling warning signs I’ve ever read.

And of course, there’s the charming light house. It’s a pretty great landmark to include in a profile photo. It also vibrates with all that way-finding, beacon-in-the-storm, human-artifact-on-the-ancient-coast symbolism we have come to know and love.

Me in 2017, maybe?

The 40 teens and I came here to begin our week long Humanities summer camp hosted by the University of King’s College where I teach. The camp, which is in its 7th year, is called Humanities for Young People, or as it’s lovingly known around here, “HYP.”

This summer, I was the Academic Director, which means I got to pick the theme and organize a program of readings, lectures, workshops, and activities.

The Humanities are often thought of as private studies, and are certainly not typically considered “exciting,” “experiential,” or something “that teens would be interested spending a week of their summer doing.” Let the record show that the 40 students who came to HYP this year were some of the smartest, brightest, kindest, most inquisitive young people I have ever met. They also claimed to enjoy themselves (as far as I can tell, this was true!).

It was an amazing and memorable week. We read Plato’s Ion, Boethius, Emily Dickinson, and Monkey King. We did a creative writing, visited rare books at St. Mary’s and King’s, hosted a talent show, and participated in an amazing peer-review session for the upcoming teen-readers issue of thew new journal, Public Humanities from Cambridge University Press.

Photos by Sydney Haines

I knew this would be a special week. I’ve found nothing so transformational as opportunities to read, think, and talk in community around a focused question or problem. So I took the task of selecting our theme pretty seriously.

My first idea for a theme was pretty strong conceptually (in my opinion), but quite poor in its communicative power (in Amy’s opinion). As I wanted to call the week:

Noesis! Poesis!

These are the ancient Greek words for “thinking” and “making.” You can probably see why we didn’t go in this direction. Still though, I find the juxtaposition of these two essentially human activities endlessly interesting.

What is the relationship between ideas and images?

between philosophy and art

the soul and the body

eternity and time

the inward and the external

etc. etc. etc.

Both sides, again, are essentially human, yet they are constantly in tension. And I’m starting to think, actually, that what is most human of all is precisely that tension—the fact that we are beings of great inwardness who can only encounter and know what is hidden in ourselves by making it present outwardly through acts of the body.

In the end, Amy suggested a much better title:

Rhyme & Reason

deGarthe at Peggy’s Cove

It’s a tradition now to spend the first day of camp bussing out to Peggy’s Cove. Given our theme, I thought this was a wonderful chance to stop in and see wonderful art work of William E. deGarthe.

DeGarthe is known for painting fishermen at work in Peggy’s Cove in the mid-20th century. He was an eccentric who came to Canada from Finland in the 20s, studied art at Mt. Alison University (although he did not, I understand, overlap there with Alex Colville), travelled Europe (hanging out, apparently, with Dali), taught at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design, and ultimately settled with his wife Phoebe in Peggy’s Cove.

If you look up deGarthe’s work, you will find lots of examples of paintings like this:

From the deGarthe collection at the Nova Scotia Archives

But what many people don’t know is that he also made images like this:

This is a poor reproduction of a large apocalyptic painting deGarthe painted of Christ as the cosmic judge and mediator. Interestingly, though, the foreground features those same familiar scenes of life in Peggy’s Cove.

Clearly deGarthe was not just interested in romantic maritime postcard fodder.

When I first saw this painting in person at the deGarthe gallery in Peggy’s Cove (sadly, closed to visitors due to funding cuts!), it challenged me to think a little more carefully about the “ordinary” fisherman paintings. For deGarthe, a fisherman was never just “ordinary.”

I’m convinced now that deGarthe wasn’t just trying to represent pretty pictures of what from an urban perspective was a quaint and fading way of life. I think deGarthe saw something essential in the lives of the fishermen and their families. Through the works he painted there, deGarthe developed an iconography of the fisherman as a representation of human nature itself in contest with the fundamental structure of existence.

This is what I see in the Fisherman’s Monument.

The Monument is 30 meters long and carved in granite. DeGarthe worked on this sculpture for 10 years (assisted at times by collaborators) until he died in 1983.

The sculpture depicts the seasonal cycles that shaped the lives of the Peggy’s Cove fisherman in a narrative that develops from right to left. At the right hand edge of the Monument, fishermen pull a boat to shore. The rope is a crucial image, as one of the HYP students keenly noted; it continues through the entire scene threading it the monument together as the narrative moves forward in time from right to left. As the scene moves left, the images of work and toil transform into ones of bounty and celebration which are presided over by St. Elmo, the divine guardian of fisherman.

Photo by Sydney Haines

In our time with the Monument, I especially wanted to draw students’ attention to the woman holding a basket standing just to the left of the fissure that separates the two major parts of the sculpture.

This is the Mythic Peggy, who also appears in several other sculptures and many of deGarthe’s paintings.

Peggy, I think, is a key to understanding why deGarthe spent so much of his art painting the lives of fishermen.

DeGarthe says in one of his books that maybe Peggy’s Cove has its name simply because of its proximity to Margaret’s Bay.

Or, deGarthe suggests, maybe the myths are true, and Peggy’s Cover takes its name from the woman who is said to have miraculously swam ashore after the ship that carried her capsized off shore and all of its passengers were lost.

This mythic figure of Peggy represents, for deGarth, the spirit of the cove.

Peggy is one who encounters the unknowable depths of the ocean and lives. She has stared into the deep.

DeGarth depicts Peggy bearing a basket of fish. That is the gift, but it is only given through sacrifice.

That, I think, is how deGarthe thought of the fisherman and their families who lived here too—these ordinary people who through their paradoxical friendship with the depths of the ocean, access and make clear a mystery about human life.

What does it mean to be human? To encounter the unknown and terrible depths of existence, both in the world and in one’s self, and to make a home there.

DeGarthe carved this Monument into the rock that is Peggy’s Cove itself. The depth and chaos of the ocean crashes against these rocks from time immemorial and it stands strong here, no only persisting, but also sheltering a small inlet that turns the danger of the ocean into a place of life and sustenance.

The Murals at St. John’s Anglican Church

Next we visited St. John’s Anglican Church, home to two of deGarthe’s largest paintings. I was so thankful for the chance to visit these paintings which explore the same themes as the Monument, but in a more focused way.

Photo from St. John’s Anglican Church

The scene from the gospel of Matthew is familiar: Jesus sends his disciples ahead of him in a boat and then walks out to them on the water in the midst of a storm. DeGarthe wrote that the left side depicts “Storm” and “Turbulence” while the right side depicts “Calm” and “Serenity.” The scene is set, once again, just off the cost of Peggy’s Cove, and the disciples are depicted as maritime fishermen.

What most struck me at this visit to the paintings is where the images place the viewer. Standing in the nave before the paintings, I realized that in relation to this scene, I was under water. It’s a depiction of the tension between calm and chaos that is not resolved, and anyone who enters the church is placed right in the middle of it.

Looking at the paintings, I am invited to experience this fact as one who is also submerged in the ocean of existence.

Photo by Joanna Sheridon