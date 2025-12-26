New Year (Volume 1, Track 12)

Hi all, I’m Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak. This year, I’ve been recording a new folk song every month on my 4-track tape machine and sharing it exclusively with subscribers to this newsletter. This is the very last song in the series! You can hear all the previous tracks here.

If you’re arriving here for the first time, be sure to subscribe to tune in for the next series in 2026 which will kick off after I take a much-needed break.

So, this is it. We have arrived at the end, the very last song in this inaugural series of song-a-month missives on this newsletter.

The song I’m sharing today is the oldest in the series and was recorded all the way back in the spring—so I guess it’s true once again (as it ever is) that the end is in the beginning.

This song has a lot going for it. Hear me learning to play claw hammer banjo. Hear the timely seasonal lyricisms. Hear me trying to nail the single most difficult electric guitar lick I’ve ever recorded. Hear me scream my lungs out in the background vocals on the final chorus.

Folks, today you can hear it all.

Lyrics

I am made of memories

and built of melting snow.

And as the water drips from

out behind my ears,

from my neck and from my toes. There is something that hides behind.

Though I can’t see it, I am blinded by its light.

Yeah, that’s right. I am made of moments

stretched into a line.

That is traced by some finger

and followed by some eye. And the page keeps turning by design.

Like a still strong voice, it is flowing forth in time.

Yeah, that’s right. And the fireworks tonight

are imitating daylight.

But as the splendor fades away

I’m craving the sun.

We lift up social hands

to celebrate the new year,

but the morrow’s promise seems

to be only of a fever. There is something that hides behind.

Though I can’t see it, I am blinded by its light.

And the page keeps turning by design.

Like a still strong voice, it is flowing forth in time.

Yeah, that’s right.

The mystery of What Is

I’m thinking a lot about what the refrain of this song is pointing to:

There is something that hides behind.

Though I can’t see it, I am blinded by its light.

There is this notion common to the existentialisms of 20th century continental philosophy that to be human is to be a non-nature. It is to be a pure freedom prior to any essence. The idea is that what a human being is (our nature) only emerges through desire, action, and existence in the world. In life, we are making ourselves into what we are.

It’s an attractive way of thinking about the human dignity and potential, but there is also a sobering consequence. In our attempts to express our intrinsic freedom, it is always the case that we are also fashioning essences for others. In some versions of this outlook, I only become a self insofar as I make someone else an “other”, sealing them in their immanence as I reach for the transcendent expression of what I am trying to become.

I found this outlook both philosophically attractive and deeply insufficient. I love the idea that human nature is an unfolding mystery. But what I am left longing for is an encounter with the Mystery itself.

Anyways, that’s what this song is about—it’s a meditation on the transience and fragmentation of my own life when it is sealed off in itself. On my own, there is no mystery and only forms of freedom that compromise themselves. But I think I see a light shining through. A hidden continuity that embraces all things. The benevolent light of What Is.

What comes next…

I decided to call this year’s series of songs “Volume 1” because I loved the way that suggested there would be a Volume 2, a Volume 3, and so on. I hope there will be.

For now, though, I’m going to take a break. In a few days I plan to send out one lest retrospective appreciation for the whole series so far, including the first opportunity to listen to every song together as a complete collection.

After that, I’m going to take a couple of months off.

Remember, you can always reach me by commenting below or simply hitting “reply” to this email.

Thanks for being along for the ride.

Happy Holidays,

Matthew Joel