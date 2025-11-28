Blood (Volume 1, Track 11)

I’m Matthew Joel. This year, I’ve been sending out a new song every month exclusively to subscribers of this newsletter. All the songs get recorded on my 4-track tape recorder and paired with an original paper collage. Next month will bring us the last song in the series!

I am writing this some time in early November. Probably, by the time you receive it, we will have welcomed our second child, Ambrose Wilder, in to the world.

The name “Ambrose” is from the Greek, ambrosia—the immortal food of the gods. “Wilder” has a Germanic background. It means what it sounds like: wild, untamed.

That juxtaposition bespeaks for me the meaning of love which, in the end, is just the meaning of What Is. The undying/immortal/divine gives itself in what is wild/untamed/of the earth. That’s been the emerging theme in Side B of this year’s 4-track tunes which explore the experience of love in all its twists and turns, leading us finally here: the apocalyptic and eternal union of lover and beloved, the mystic and yet tangible embrace at the heart of all things.

Lyrics

We all will rise to see that face

at the end of our days.

The mountains will turn to dust,

and the rivers fill with blood.

And you’re the one bleeding.

You’re the one bleeding,

bleeding from your heart.

A fire that’s burning,

a fire that’s burning,

the embers of our love. And all that I desire

is an eternity in love.

And all the I require

is an eternity in love

with something beautiful,

with something tangible,

with something beautiful,

with something tangible,

an eternity touching your face.

Experiments with tape speed

You might have noticed the pitched down, sludgy vocal layer hiding in the background of this song. This is another example of the magic of tracking to tape. I started off by recording the main guitar and vocals at a slower tape speed, and then recorded a second take at a much faster speed. Speeding up the tape also increased the pitch, so the second take was also played in a higher key, but when I returned the machine to the original speed, the result is what you hear now—the original vocal take sounds natural (although, in the end I think we landed somewhere between keys), while the second layer sounds pitched down and warbled.

This song also has a tape speed Easter egg. The sample of the old-timey tune that comes in at the end is a bit of what was already recorded on the second-hand tape cassette I used for this song. The song had also been recorded to the cassette at an even slower speed, so when I bounced everything into the laptop, it played back chipmunk style. I think the tune is an old Christmas hymn, which somehow felt especially fitting in this song, so I pitched it down to fit the key of the song and left it in at the end.

Updates

This month, I got to do two exciting collaborations here on Substack with two people I really respect on the platform:

The first was an essay for

(a WONDERFUL newsletter devoted to music discovery) about the joys of becoming a champion of local music. This was so fun to write because after my theoretical bit about locality and place, I got to present a tableau of some of my favourite folk music from Halifax in the past couple years. Check it out!

The second was an interview with Matt Evans, the man behind my favourite newsletter sharing original music on Substack,

. Matt makes beautiful instrumental music, and in a way, Fog Chaser was my introduction to Substack. I actually found the newsletter while research ways to structure this very song-a-month series. If you are interested at all in sharing your art online, check out our discussion and the article it inspired.

I’m so grateful to Gabbie at Old Heads and Matt and Fog Chaser for this chance to collaborate with their wonderful and well-loved newsletters!

Finally, in case you missed it, take a listen to my latest studio recording, “Where Love Goes”, a song which is very much “of a piece” with today’s 4-track tune.

Coming soon…

Right now we’re all cozy at home with the new baby, but I have prepared a couple more things before the end of the year. Stay tuned for…

The return of The New Canadiana in a wonderful interview with Rebecca Fairless of The Dusty Halos, a Halifax Folk ensemble who just released a beautiful new EP last month.

And, of course: the very last song for the month of December in Volume 1 of this inaugural song-a-month series! (Can you believe it?!)

All my best,

Matthew Joel