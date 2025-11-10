A few months ago, I decided to enable paid subscriptions on this newsletter. The reason why I did so is that a few of you, entirely of your own free will, pledged to support this project financially. There have been no incentives other than (I hope) mutual feelings of good will and a spirit of collaboration.

So, from the bottom of my heart, thank you.

I love the idea of alternative approaches to patronage. It’s been such an encouraging experience sharing music on this newsletter with people like yourselves.

Some of you might know that Amy and I are expecting our second child later this month (!). We are very excited. Little Robert is too.

Seeing that I will be going on a parental leave until next spring, it seems prudent to press “pause” on paid subscriptions until then.

At some point in the new year, I’ll turn them on again, and when that happens, all paid subscribers will receive a notification.

For the first few months with the new kiddo in the new year, I plan to “recede into the home” and take a break from sharing about creative projects online.

There are a few more things fun things coming before the baby and before the end of the year, and some of them will have been scheduled before the baby comes, so don’t be alarmed!

Thank you for your prayers and support!

All my best,

Matthew