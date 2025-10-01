5pm (Volume 1, Track 9)

Hi! I’m Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak. Welcome to another instalment of this new experiment in recording and sharing music.

To anyone new, I’m really glad you’re here.

Since January, I’ve been recording a new song a month to my 4-track tape machine to share exclusively with subscribers to this newsletter. This is track 9 for the month of September—my most stripped down production yet, and a song a feel really, truly proud of.

Remember, you can always download any of these songs by clicking on the three dots to the right of the play button!

Please enjoy!

Lyrics

Banish my mind, try to hide it,

Destroy that thought,

and see it caught between rising, capsizing.

It’s sinking but not turning away,

saying I’m still here. It’s 5pm and I’m tired,

now 10pm and I try to fall asleep,

but it’s all inside me, yeah

it’s all inside.

It’s midnight and I find,

I’m sleepless and lying awake,

so come on inside me, yeah

come on inside. Look past your eyes to what they’re hiding.

Behind you’ll find

what has always been

reaching and seeking.

It’s tasting and tracing these years,

and it’s all right here.

Is it possible to meaningfully share music on the internet anymore?

If we’re going to follow Betteridge’s law of headlines, the answer is supposed to be “no.”

But in this case, I think it might be “yes.”

This song (and the series it belongs to) is part of a larger effort to find new ways to share music online. A year ago, I released some songs to streaming platforms for the first time. The songs have reached a lot of people, which, of course, is lovely. But even in the case where a song has been picked up in a small but steady way by the algorithm and fed to 15,000 people, I have no idea who any of them are. And I bet they don’t know a thing about me.

It’s gratifying, sure, but it’s not the kind of connection that actually makes music possible.

By contrast, the 8 songs I’ve shared here on the newsletter in the past 9 months have been listened to over 5,000 times collectively. That’s wonderful! But more importantly, I get to send these to real live people’s email addresses, I’ve had the pleasure of actually hearing from some of you, I’ve bonded with other wonderful artists attempting similar experiments, and (perhaps, mostly importantly) I’ve actually managed to stick with the program.

A Weekend on an Island

You might have noticed that for a song meant to come out in September, this one is getting pretty close to the deadline (we’ll ignore the fact that it’s already October for all of you in Europe and beyond).

In fact, I just got home from a weekend out at a little island on Shoal Lake in North Western Ontario. I was there at a little camp for a most improbable reason.

Twenty or so of us gathered to read one of my favourite books from the late-ancient world, the Consolation of Philosophy, by Boethius. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we ate camp food, canoed on the lake, read Boethius, talked through difficult ideas, and shared poetry.

It was, in short, the kind of weekend you never forget.

Last week, while preparing to leave for the airport, I really wondered if I would manage to finish this month’s song at all.

Then I realized I had a 2-hour window before my ride got to the house. I quickly set up the studio, recorded three or four takes of the song, bounced them from the tape cassettes to my laptop, and was on my way. The question then was whether any of those takes would work. In the end, I was pleasantly surprised.

This was the most challenging song to play in the series so far. It really pushes me to my limits as a guitar player and singer. Thankfully, I had been practising the song for over a month for just this occasion. My goal was to capture the song in a single performance. In the end, the song you hear today is compiled from two.

This was my most simple production yet. Every element in the performance was captured at once.

These are the elements featured on the song:

Track 1: Voice (sung into an Sm58).

Track 2: Electric guitar (plugged directly into the tape machine and then aux sent to the amp in the room with me).

Track 3: A looping drum beat playing off my Liven Lofi-12 (playing through the built-in speaker and then captured by a condenser mic that also took a record of the entire room).

Track 4: A kick drum (with an Sm57 tossed in the back).

Thanks, as always, for being here.

All my best,

Matthew Joel