How do you Build a Sustainable Creative Practice on Substack?
Wisdom from Matt Evans of the Fog Chaser newsletter
Nov 12
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
and
Fog Chaser
18
18
4
An open letter to all supporters of this newsletter
and especially its paid subscribers.
Nov 10
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
12
9
October 2025
Soulful Song (Volume 1, Track 10)
A song a month in 2025
Oct 31
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
8
5
3
3:23
Where Love Goes
Available everywhere
Oct 24
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
10
5
1
The Love that Moves the Sun and the Other Stars
A new studio recording and a concert to celebrate its existence.
Oct 22
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
4
2
1
5pm (Volume 1, Track 9)
A Song a Month in 2025
Oct 1
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
17
24
2
4:13
September 2025
Why I've been Recording to Tape
Except it's also the one about internet addiction.
Sep 20
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
20
10
3
August 2025
Where You Are (Volume 1, Track 8)
A Song a Month in 2025
Aug 27
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
23
16
4
3:41
Bound: The Live Book-Making Performance
Read the all poems, see the all art, and hear the all music in one place
Aug 25
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
To the Monks (Bound, Volume 1)
Home // Next Volume
Aug 25
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
1
The Reed (Bound, Volume 2)
Previous Volume // Home // Next Volume
Aug 25
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
Illumination (Bound, Volume 3)
Previous Volume // Home // Next Volume
Aug 25
•
Matthew Joel Vanderkwaak
1
