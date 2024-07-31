Last year, I finally stopped trying to quit music. This newsletter is a place for documenting a renewed life of art-making, one step at a time.

If you’re also a blocked or unblocking artist trying to find your way, then we’re asking the same questions and walking on the same road.

📼 Sign up to receive a new song recorded to my 4-track tape machine every month .

From time to time, I’ll also send out an essay on the mysteries of art-making and interviews with other songwriters.

The plan:

Work with the garage door open

Take one step at a time

Try to find new ways to share music and creative projects on the internet

Other interests include: book-binding, paper collage, Plotinus, mountaineering, Atlantic Canadian realism.

Paid subscriptions around here are entirely supererogatory (i.e. not necessary for salvation). For the time being, there are no other perks for paid members beyond my sincere gratitude (and surprise!).

You can also support my work by purchasing music on Bandcamp.

Or you can share this newsletter with a friend.

Mostly, I’m just glad you’re here.

All my best,

—Matthew Joel

Where to start

🎵 Listen to the first song in the 4-track tape series.

✏️ Read about how I stopped trying to quit music.

📖 Learn about Bound, the live book-making performance.